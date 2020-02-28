Police searching for man believed to be tied to grand theft auto case

Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be a possible person of interest in an auto theft case.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened on Thursday, February 6th at the 300 block of Exeter Drive.

The man who was caught on camera is the person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a black 2016 Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or his whereabouts you can call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

