Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be the person of interest related to a theft report.

Although the man’s face is covered, one picture captures a glimpse of the man’s face while the other displays noticeable tattoos on one of his arms.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.