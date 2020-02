Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

The Laredo Police Department says Daniel Herrera currently has an active arrest warrant for theft.

If you have any information on Herrera’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.