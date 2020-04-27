Police searching for person accused of aggravated robbery

Laredo Police are on the lookout for a person accused of a robbery.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, April 22nd at around 4:30 a.m. when a masked individual entered a convenience store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

According to police, the suspect was described as young, slim built, light complected male, roughly 5’7” in height.

Employees say he spoke with an accent and had a mark on his left eye.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts or their identity you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

