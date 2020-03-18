Police searching for person tied to criminal mischief case

Local authorities are searching for a person who is believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the report was filed at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

Although the images may not be the best of quality, the police department is sharing the photos in hopes of finding the culprit responsible.

If you have any information regarding the location or identity of the individual, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department add.