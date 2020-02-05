Police searching for possible person of interest in burglary case

Local authorities are on the lookout for a man allegedly tied to a burglary of a vehicle case.

The Laredo Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force say the incident happened on January 12th at a business located at the 2600 block of NE Bob Bullock Loop.

The man was seen on camera wearing a light blue polo and driving a black SUV.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police a 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.