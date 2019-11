The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force is searching for a woman accused of grand theft auto.

The woman is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity or whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.