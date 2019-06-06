Police see an increase in accidents on Loop 20

A busy Laredo road has seen an alarming increase in car accidents.

Bob Bullock Loop, also known as Loop 20 has been known as one of the most highly traveled roadways in the city, it has also been the spot for some of this year’s major collisions.

Although Laredo Police do not have an exact number of accidents reported this year, just this week, the road has seen two collisions, one of which claimed the life of a UISD Police officer.

Emanuel Diaz with the police department says they are taking everything into account and as of now they do not have an exact cause of the accident.

Police say the extra funding during the Click it or Ticket campaign helped increase law enforcement presence on the roads.