Police seize weapons after helping stranded motorist

Officers attempting to help a stranded motorist in need of gas end up finding a big surprise in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday evening when officers stopped on McPherson to help a man who ran out of gas.

When authorities went to lend a helping hand, the driver was acting suspicious.

The officer and a Good Samaritan helped push the car out of the way and found weapons in the vehicle.

Police say the man was not arrested but they did confiscate all of his weapons and ammo.

The ATF is now investigating the case.