Police traffic unit to conduct commercial vehicle inspections

A Laredo Police traffic unit will be out and about doing some commercial vehicle inspections.

This will be taking place Tuesday between the intersection of Loop 20 and Riverbank Drive directly under the overpass of World Trade Bridge.

The inspections will begin at 9 in the morning and will continue throughout the day.

These inspections are to make sure trucks are operating correctly, especially during the holiday season.

Some of the most common issues officers see in these inspections have to do with the tires, bad breaks, and the excessive amount of freight they are hauling.