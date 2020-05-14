Police training questioned in lawsuit

The training and discipline of Laredo police officers is put into question as part of a lawsuit.

These claims are made by a man who was allegedly shot by police during an incident in 2019. The attorney in this case claims this is not an isolated issue.

Attorneys for Jorge Martinez say the City of Laredo and several police officers violated several of his client's amendment rights after he was shot during an incident involving police.

"First amendment being free from excessive force and deprivation of his liberty."

Attorney David Flores says this lawsuit stems from the incident on Knoll Avenue last November where Flores says officers used excessive and deadly force on Martinez.



After he disarmed Cesar Terrazas and exited the home, allegedly at his most vulnerable, attempting to seek the help of officers.

"Officers again recklessly at this point, without assessing the situation, open fired and used deadly force against him."

In the lawsuit they claim that this is not an isolated incident and cite four incidents of "police involved shooting of unarmed and/or innocent individuals."

"If you look at not only the history, but if you start looking at things that have been happening since then that have continued, go to show that how the policies be it unwritten by the City was a driving force behind the constitutional violation."

Flores says Martinez continues to suffer from permanent injuries after a large portion of his intestines were removed.

Martinez is asking that damages and attorney fees be paid by the defendants.