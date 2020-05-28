Pools and recreation centers closed for the summer

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members decided that all city pools and recreational facilities will remain closed for the summer.

JJ Gomez the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department says with school out of session, they are hoping to take advantage of the time to try and flatten the curve.

As a result, there will be no summer camps, summer classes, or swimming lessons.

Gomez says hopefully once they get a vaccine, they can start working on opening back up which could be next year.

The city typically hires lifeguards and other staff during the summer months, but Unforateanly, this year it was not possible.

