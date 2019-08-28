Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches nationwide

If you didn't jump on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich craze you are a little too late.

The restaurant is officially sold out for now.

The company released a statement on Tuesday that "Extraordinary demand" for the sandwich led the company to be sold out just a couple of weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

Popeyes projected inventory would last till the end of September; however, the craze fueled by social media caused demand to exceed supply.

Don't worry, the chicken sandwiches aren't gone forever.

Popeyes says they plan to bring them back as soon as possible.