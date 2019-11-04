Popeye's showcases Chicken sandwich

Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich is back, permanently.

The chain ran out of inventory back in August after just two weeks because of what it called "Extraordinary demand."

The popularity was driven by a viral social media spat with other fast food chains and America’s growing appetite for chicken.

Now, after a two month wait, Popeye’s started selling the popular sandwich on Sunday.

A spokesman for the chain says Popeye’s has stabilized its supply chain for the sandwich.

Popeyes' Twitter background says "Y'all, the sandwich is back. This Sunday. Yes. Sunday."

That appears to be a jab at rival Chick-Fil-A, which is not open on Sundays.