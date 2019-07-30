Portion of border wall turned into see-saw

A California architect's art installation is turning the U.S.-Mexico border wall into a place of recreation.

A portion of the wall in New Mexico is being called the 'Teeter-Totter Wall.'

Video shows the wall being turned into a fulcrum for a handful of see-saws.

The artist hopes it helps remind people that children and adults on both sides of the border are connected in meaningful ways and that actions on one side of the border have a direct consequence on the other side.

