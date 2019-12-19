Corridor project seeks to connect border towns

A high priority corridor project decades in the making is enlisting our local community to take part.

It's something that can not only improve commerce, but connect the gateway city to other parts of the state and country.

A north Texas City is coming together with our community for a project that'll connect trade between Mexico and Canada, and states in between.

"This isn't some kind of fools game, you have to look very hard at what we've got here to realize that there's plenty of demand,” said Mayor of Lubbock Dan Pope. “We need to supply different kinds of transportation routes.”

Traveling more than 500 miles south, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope stopped by to the gateway city to discuss with officials a project called Port-to-Plains Corridor.

It's one of three high priority corridor projects on the national highway system.

Its goal is to connect border towns like Laredo to Lubbock, Amarillo, west Texas and ten other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

"We want people to know that Laredo provides so much value and so we need that fluidity, that efficiency, and what else but more infrastructure,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

Sixty-nine other cities, counties, chambers of commerce in Texas have signed on to the project as well as communities in the Great Plains.

Mayor Pope says it's a project that's a better bang for your buck.

"Using Tx-Dot’s numbers, it's less expensive to connect Laredo to Lubbock as interstate,” Pope said. “There's a lot of four lane divided already, but to bring it to interstate standards it's about 6 billion dollars. To take 30 miles south of Austin to north of Austin, add a lane on both sides, go down below grade is somewhere between 9 and 11 billion."

They say a project of this magnitude is a generational discussion, not something that can be accomplished overnight.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijernia, who has already signed a resolution to be a part of this, says this will only capitulate Laredo to a higher level of commerce.

"By just having three interstate roads, I-35 has been instrumental to the growth of Webb County. I-59, which is now going to be I-69, that's also going to be on our east side and on our west side here if we could have I-27, you have 3 interstates coming into Webb County to Laredo, Texas. That in itself is huge growth for us."

The Texas Legislature recently passed a bill that requires proponents of the project to study the routes, get communities on board, and then report back in a year.

Pope will be back in February to talk more about this project.

The City of Laredo has yet to sign a resolution agreeing to be a part of the Port-to-Plains Corridor project, but Mayor Pete Saenz says they will be working on that.