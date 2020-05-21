LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A possible case of the new multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children is suspected locally.
Health authority Doctor Victor Trevino mentioned during Monday's City Council meeting that a local child showed symptoms similar to those of MIS-C and was sent to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi.
Doctor Trevino says he's working to get an update.
So far, Texas has four confirmed cases.
Possible case of MIS-C in Laredo
