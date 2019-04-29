Possible citizenship question on 2020 Census raising concerns

The Supreme Court heard arguments this week over a question that could appear on the 2020 census.

The question reads: "Is this person a citizen of the United States?

Critics say this is another move by President Trump to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Representatives with the American Civil Liberties Union called the questionnaire unnecessary.

ACLU member David Almaraz says when the question came up, they just wanted to know how many people lived in that region, but by asking this question, people may not want to answer out of fear.

More hearings are pending with the Supreme Court, as well as the decision on whether or not the question will appear on the census in 2020.

If it does pass, the ACLU is recommending you fill out the citizenship question, since it is important to be counted, so that the city can get the funding they need.