Possible construction firms for fairgrounds project

Webb County is moving forward with the next step towards creating the new county fairgrounds.



Both applicants for the position of construction manager at risk made presentations at this morning's commissioners court meeting.



The chosen firm will work with the design team and representatives of the project.



The two applicants are Bartlett Cocke and Leyendecker Construction. They will present again during another meeting.



There, commissioners can pick who they want for the project.

The project is paid for with a 50 million dollar bond.