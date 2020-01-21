Steps made towards the construction of future detox center

A local commission is making more strides towards creating a detox center.

A member of the Drug and Alcohol Commission tells us that the gears are moving on the project that's been more than ten years in the making.

Last month, the commission selected Redline Architecture to take on the project. They're already designing how the future center would look inside the former juvenile detention center.

"Now we're just looking at the logistics of what's going to happen and the next phase would be the construction phase and the solicitation of a construction company to go ahead an implement the plan, but right now we're in the design phase," said Marah Mendez.

As of now the City of Laredo and Webb County will go halves on the project. However, the commission is looking into outside funding from the local hospitals or grants.