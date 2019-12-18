Pilot detox program seeks to help inmates with addiction

Some inmates that are serving their time at the Webb County Jail are also suffering from some form of addiction.

From heroin to opioid and even alcohol use, the Webb County Sheriff's Office says they are working to help them.

The Sheriff's Office could soon be able to offer detox services in the county jail.

Wednesday, County Commissioners approved the Sheriff's Office to apply for a grant that would provide medication and treatment for inmates who are suffering from a drug addiction.

This $400,000 grant would fund a pilot detox program.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says if it is awarded, it would alleviate the liability for the prison and the guards, but most importantly offer the proper help to those fighting addiction.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says during his time working at the jail, he would see many inmates serve their time but soon after return because of their addiction.

“This is going to help the person, the families, and it will help the community because they are obviously breaking the law to get back in there,” said Commissioner Gonzalez.

“Sometimes when we don’t have the help or the resources, something drastic can happen,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

They are joining forces with the City of Laredo Health Department and the non-profit PILLAR.

Commissioner Gonzalez says this is the first of its kind and currently there is no detox center in a 150 mile radius of Laredo or Webb County.

The application will now be sent to the Governor's Office for review.