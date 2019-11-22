Possible government shutdown looms over border wall

Will the government shut down once again over the President’s border wall?

That is the multi-million dollar question brewing over in Washington as they draft the new budget of the year.

Congress has until the week before Christmas to answer the question.

The government’s fiscal year ends September 30th, which means by October first, a finalized budget is supposed to be drafted; however, there is one issue dividing the legislative branch from agreeing on the new budget.

Committed to his campaign promise, the president has already shifted over five billion dollars in federal funding in order to build his wall.

President Trump has stated before that the wall solves the border security problem.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says they are trying to focus on the wall as well as everything else.

Cuellar says they are looking at what’s good for the military, Homeland, education, and transportation but believes they are doing it all backwards.

The congressman says the administration’s number one goal is to put money on the barrier; however, in Laredo, organizations such as the Rio Grande International Study Center do not want the house to compromise with the senate on the wall.

Tricia Cortez with the study center says we don’t want Laredo and other places to become a pawn in this political game and put us against federal employees that might have to get furloughed or laid off.

A total of 52 miles is already being targeted in Laredo; however, if Congress compromises on the budget with funding for the wall, more miles could be added.

According to RGISC, the Army Corp of Engineer is already targeting certain areas of private land for the wall.

Something Cortez believes is harder to block if Congress Appropriates money for it.

Meanwhile, Congressman Cuellar says, “If we get our way there are zero dollars for the wall, so somewhere down the line there will have to be a compromise we'll make a decision at a later time but again I don't vote to shut down the federal government."

Congress has until December 20th to finalize the budget.

Cuellar and his colleagues have put in the language in the fiscal year 20 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill which prohibits the use of funds to construct fencing within historic cemeteries, Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge, La Lomita Historical Park, and other historic areas.