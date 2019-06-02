Possible tariffs might affect Laredo

As fear grows that Mexico could retaliate over the threatened five percent tariff increase set by President Trump, Customs and Border Protection is preparing for the possible influx of goods they could receive at the ports of entry.

Mayor Pete Saenz

Even though we've been named the largest entry port in the nation, panic is setting in as wait times could be longer if the president follows through with his threat.

Customs and Border Protection met on Friday morning to give their thoughts on the current state of the border but it was the president's threats to increase tariffs on all imports coming from Mexico that took over the meeting.

During a town hall meeting with CBP they emphasized how disastrous it could be for our ports if this were to be imposed.

CBP says that Mexico is going to be sending more goods into the United States before the tariffs take effect on June 10th.

They say right now they do have to adjust their operations in order to handle the number of products coming in; however, they suggest that those in the trade business adjust their schedules in order to not be caught in the wait times.

The president threatened that tariffs could keep rising unless Mexico help stops the number of migrants at the border.

Something that Mayor Pete Saenz says should not be related at all.