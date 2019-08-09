Powell Watson Motors makes donation for UISD Golf Tournament

While school for UISD students is still about a week away, district officials are already hard at work planning their annual Golf for Scholars Tournament.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, district officials announced that for the fifth consecutive year, the lead sponsor of the popular golf tournament is the Powell Watson Motors Auto Group.

To kick-off the fundraiser, owners Jonathan Watson and Michael Powell presented a check to United ISD for $15,000.

The company will also provide golfers with two hole-in-one opportunities to win a brand new car.

Organizers say they are excited at the number of teams already signed up.

The golf tournament is a three-man scramble with tee-off time at 8:30 a.m. scheduled for Saturday, October 12th at the Max Mandel Golf Course.

First, second, and third-place trophies will be awarded to the top teams.

Breakfast, lunch, snacks and door prizes will be provided.

All of the proceeds raised will go towards scholarships for college-bound students from all four UISD high schools.