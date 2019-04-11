Port of entry experiencing power issues

One of Laredo’s ports of entry is having power issues at the moment.

According to the Laredo Licensed US Customs Brokers Association, the World Trade Bridge is currently experiencing intermittent power failure.

Officials are working on getting the power fully restored and an additional lane has been open at the Colombia Bridge to help alleviate traffic.

In the event of a full power outage, officials say they will proceed with conditional releases and ensure traffic moves swiftly as best as possible.

If there is a shipment that needs to be redelivered, once the power comes back, you will be notified and it will be the US Customs House Broker and Carrier’s responsibility to return shipment.

