Power of Partnership looking for community leaders

A group who recognizes those who make a difference in our community want you to nominate this year’s community leaders.

Since 2011, the local group "The Power of Partnership" has recognized people who are humble, courteous, help others and spread positivity in the community.

They are asking the community to nominate this years' recipient to honor individuals who make Laredo proud.

Manuel Cerda says as an organization the Power of Partnership recognizes those who have those principals, respect, pride, and dedication.

If you would like to nominate someone in the community who has made a difference, you can call 334-6820.