Power outage affecting thousands in Laredo

Thousands of residents are without power due to a power outage.

According to AEP, roughly 5,000 customers near the Santa Ursula and Clark area are without power.

Crews say they are currently working on restoring power; however, it might not be restored until 5 P.M.

The Laredo Police Department says officers are en-route to direct traffic at various locations.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to drive at reduced speeds where major traffic might develop.

City Hall and various city offices are also without power. As a result, they have decided to close for the remainder of the day.

The Webb County Jail was briefly without power, but luckily, the backup generator took over immediately.