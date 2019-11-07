Power outage reported in central Laredo

Thousands of residents are without power due to an outage in central Laredo.

According to the AEP website, the outage appears to be affecting N Arkansas Avenue near LMC and near Santa Maria Avenue.

Roughly 2,000 customers are affected by the outage.

Laredo Police are currently directing traffic in the areas where the traffic lights are out.

AEP is aware of the situation and they are currently working on restoring power.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this issue as more details become available.

