Power outage reported in north Laredo

A power outage in north Laredo is leaving several residents without light and AC.

According to AEP officials, roughly 1,400 customers in the Del Mar area are without power.

Right now, several traffic lights are not working, leaving many officers to direct traffic.

Authorities ask that you please be patient if you are out on the roads.

Crews are currently working to restore the power and is asking the public to wait patiently.

According to AEP officials, the outage was caused by balloons that flew within the power lines.