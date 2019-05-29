Praying for the rain

While most of the midwest is experiencing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, our weather conditions are fairly calm and hot.

After seeing very summer-like conditions, it would be nice to see some changes to our forecast; luckily, there are some slight chances of rain.

On Wednesday, we will start off a little more humid than yesterday with temperatures in the high 70s and reach a possible high of 99 and maybe even 100.

We do have a 20 percent chance of rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which will be a slight relief from those hot and humid conditions and it could possible bring temperatures down into the lower 90s.

Then as we head into the weekend and the start of summer vacation for the kids, it looks like it's going to be hot hot heat!