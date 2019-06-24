Praying for the rain

It looks like Mother Nature is taking it easy on us this week, as we head in the low 100s and high 90s with some slight chances of rain.

It's been a few months since we got a decent amount of rainfall in our part of south Texas.

On Monday, we will start off very humid at roughly 85 degrees. That humidity will pick up in the afternoon with a high of 101 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Tuesday, our chances of rain will increase to about 40 percent and our temperatures will drop to the high 70s and low 90s.

After Tuesday, we are back to hot and sunny conditions but not as hot as last week.

Hopefully we will get some rainfall this time around.