Preparations are underway for one of the biggest events in the ranching community.

For the 57th year, the Laredo International Fair and Exposition will host hundreds of agriculture competitors.

Even though the main function of the fair is to help students learn to raise animals, it also brings in entertainment, such as rodeos and shows for the community to enjoy.

It all kicks off Tuesday, February 25th through Saturday, February 29th at the L.I.F.E. fairgrounds.