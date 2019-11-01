Preparations underway for 21st annual Jamboozie Festival

The 21st annual Ueta Jamboozie Festival is taking place in downtown Laredo this weekend and the public is invited to jam out.

This year, organizers decided to move it to November 2nd where they will not only celebrate the event, but also Dia de Los Muertos.

This year's acts include Fito Olivares, Mister Chivo, Zamorales, DJ Young and much more.

Organizers encourage attendees to come dressed as your favorite skull in order to get $5 off your ticket at the gate.

The event will take place on Saturday at Tres Laredo's Park from 3 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be kid's activities like face painting and inflatables throughout the day.

You can purchase tickets at any Ueta Duty Free locations or at the Outlet Shoppes.