Preparations underway for Sister Cities Festival

Preparations are underway for a three-day festival that draws thousands to Laredo each year.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau Committee met to discuss the upcoming Sister Cities Festival.

This year, representatives from seven countries will be bringing arts and crafts, jewelry and of course food to the Sames Auto Arena.

The committee says they hope to break last year’s record of 23,000 who attended the event.

Betty Flores with the Convention & Visitors Bureau says this year they are bringing a little bit of Mexico, and South America for those who cannot cross the border.

The festival will take place Friday, July 12th through the 14th.

Admission is free to the three-day event.