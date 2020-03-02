Preparations underway for Super Tuesday

It's time to make your voice count- Super Tuesday is just a couple of hours away!

Preparations are underway at polling sites across Webb County and the surrounding areas.

Polls will open tomorrow at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must vote within your precinct and have a proper identification.

The Webb County elections administrator says voters can expect a lengthy ballot.

"Please show up with enough time to vote," said Jose Salvador Tellez. "It is a lengthy ballot, especially if you vote in the Democratic ballot, it's a little long and will take time for you to complete it."

The Webb County elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez reports that over 20,000 voters cast their ballots during early voting.