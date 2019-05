If you are wondering what to do for your extended Memorial Day weekend, make sure you spend it indoors or chilling by the pool!

On Friday, we will start our day in the low 80s and get up to a possible high of 98 degrees.

Then on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, we will stay at a high of 98 degrees.

These hot and humid conditions aren't going away anytime soon.

If you have any outdoor activities planned, make sure to wear plenty of sunblock and stay hydrated.