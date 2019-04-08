Prepare for a hot and sunny week!

After a weekend of hot, humid and rainy conditions, it looks like it's going to be clear and sunny skies for the whole week!

On Monday we will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60's but we will climb up all the way to 92 by the afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, we will see a possible high of 96 and then by Wednesday we are looking at our first possible sighting of 100 degrees.

We haven't seen 100 degrees in quite away, but if you remember how hot south Texas gets, this is only the beginning.

After Wednesday, we will start to cool off a but, as we get down to the 90s and then the 80s once again.