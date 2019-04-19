Prepare for a nice warm Easter weekend

It's Friday, and everybody is working for the weekend!

On Friday we are expecting to start off nice and breezy in the high 50s and we will warm up to about mid 80s which is pretty nice and pleasant after all the heat we've been getting.

Then on Saturday we will jump up to 91 degrees and stay in the 90s through Easter Sunday.

If your Easter festivities include outdoor activities, you might want to make sure a pool is involved to cool off.

Then as we head into the start of next week and the last week April, we will see plenty of chances of rain.

Have a happy and safe Easter weekend everyone!