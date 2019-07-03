Prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July in the heat

After hoping for some chances of rain, it looks like we'll remain dry as we celebrate our Fourth of July holiday.

On Wednesday, we are expecting temperatures to get up to 99 degrees and get down to 79 overnight.

Then as we get ready to celebrate our independence, we get up to possibly 102.

These triple digit temperatures will stay with us until the weekend.

If you are going to be celebrating Independence Day outside, make sure that your plans include a pool or body of water and remember to stay hydrated.