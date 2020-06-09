Prescreening surveys for LISD graduations

Laredo ISD continues their graduation ceremonies of their 2020 graduates with the Cigarroa High School mighty Toros taking the field tonight.

In order to begin on time, district officials are asking guests who will attend to have the prescreening health survey already filled out by the time to arrive at the gate. The survey can be found on the opposite side of the entrance ticket.



By doing this, officials say the line to enter into Shirley Stadium will move much faster, and with Tuesday's heat advisory officials say it is their goal to start on time in order to get people out of the heat outdoors as quick as possible.

"It asks you if you've been exposed to anybody with coronavirus, if you've had a fever, if you're showing any symptoms, so it's very important that you fill it in the health service side and then turn it in to the health services crew that will be working tonight's ceremony," said Veronica Castillon. "That way they won't be delayed into entering the stadium."

The gates at Shirley Stadium open at 7 p.m. with the ceremony slated to begin at 8:30. Everyone must wear a mask.



Seating will also accommodate social distancing requirements on both the home and visitor's side of the bleachers with two seat decals together, then separated from the next two seats by six feet of distance.