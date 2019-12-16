Presents pack Sames Auto Arena for Angel of Hope program

Santa's little helpers are hard at work preparing for an annual event that seeks to bring joy to thousands of local kids.

Volunteers are busy wrapping gifts at the Sames Auto Arena for the 14th annual Angel of Hope program.

Thousands of gifts will be wrapped, and assorted for the two big days, where students from both UISD and LISD will attend.

This year over 5,000 kids will benefit from the program. Three thousand will be from LISD and the rest are from Rio Bravo and other organizations.

On Tuesday, students with LISD will head to the arena to claim their gifts and then on Wednesday, UISD students will get their turn.

