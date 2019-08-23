President Trump aims to reshape immigration system

Over the past few days, President Trump has been suggesting several changes to the immigration policy that will have serious impacts on the lives of millions.

Since the start of August, the president has announced several immigration policies he’d like to use his executive order change which ranges from birthrights to keeping undocumented families and children in detention centers longer.

Angelica Lopez with Centro Aztlan says they have received a lot of calls regarding people concerned with birthright citizenship, something that hasn’t been set but is a worry to a lot of their clients.

A local representative for undocumented immigrants says there’s already one policy change that is shaking up the community.

Lopez says, they are worried that if citizenship is taken away from their children, what is going to happen to their education.

There’s a lot of concerns over Trump’s efforts to get rid of birthright citizenship, green cards and visas for immigrants who rely on government benefits as well as keeping undocumented families and children detained longer.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says they can’t stop him from making a rule, but there will be lawsuits and he’s hoping that Congress can make adjustments to those rules they disagree with.

When it comes to detained families and children, court order already establishes that they cannot be in detention centers longer than 20 days but Trump’s new timeline is indefinite.

Cuellar says, either you work with the court, or add an extra 11 days for the family units so there can be a hearing before a judge but not say indefinitely.

Numbers released by the Justice Department have shown that less than 44 percent of undocumented families, who are released from detention centers, do not meet their court dates.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan says with this new rule, there are two principals, that families remain together during immigration proceedings and that conditions for care of children must be appropriate.

Congressman Cuellar believes this is all just the makings of a political ploy.

There's no specification on what indefinite means; however, reports have said it will likely be when their court cases are decided which can be within two months.

For families who are concerned about birthright citizenship, it’s recommended they seek advice from either immigration attorneys or agencies registered with the federal government.