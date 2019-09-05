President Trump appears to show altered Hurricane Dorian map

President Trump displayed an apparently doctored map in the oval office on Wednesday that inaccurately showed Alabama to be in an early projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

The map Trump showed was the same as a model produced by NOAA on Thursday morning last week showing Dorian’s path cutting through Central Florida.

But there was one difference; where the original threat cone ended a smaller, a black circle appeared to be drawn in marker that included Alabama in the model.

When asked about the map later, President Trump inaccurately said that forecasters had given Alabama a 95 percent chance" of being hit.

It's the latest turn of events in a cycle that began in a Sunday morning trump tweet that listed Alabama among the states in Dorian’s path.