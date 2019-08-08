President Trump boasts about rally size during hospital visit

President Trump visited El Paso on Wednesday where he met with victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

During his visit to the hospital where many of the victims are being treated, the president praised medical staff for their response to the shooting saying, "They're talking about you all over the world."

Cellphone video shows the moments the president entered the hospital and met with staff.

The president quickly pivoted to brag about the crowd size he had at a rally in El Paso several months ago.

He went on to make fun of a crowd that had gathered to see democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

The former congressman is from El Paso.

The interaction came on a day when Trump visited both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, two cities recovering from recent mass shootings.