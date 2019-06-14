President Trump celebrates 73rd birthday

June 14th is the birthday of our current president, Donald J. Trump.

MGN Online

The 45th president of the United States was a businessman and television personality before taking office.

He took charge of his family's real estate business in 1971, renamed the Trump Organization.

Trump owned the Miss Universe and Miss USA Beauty Pageants from 1996 to 2015 and produced and hosted 'The Apprentice' reality show from 2003 and 2015.

Forbes estimates he has a net worth of about 3.1 billion dollars.

The president turns 73 year old.

