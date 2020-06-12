President Trump discusses police reform in Dallas

President Trump says the nation needs stronger police forces.

The president took part in a roundtable with law enforcement, faith leaders, and small business owners in Dallas on Thursday.

The event focused on police reform, race relations, and an opportunity for the president to outline his four-step plan for police reform, including an executive order to "Encourage" police departments to follow 'use of force' standards.

The president making it clear that police must be respected.

The president's plan toward police reform also includes pursuing economic development in minority communities addressing health care disparities in minority communities and renewing the call to enact school choice.