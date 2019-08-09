President Trump meets youngest survivor of El Paso shooting

President Trump and First Lady Melania met with one of the youngest survivors of the El Paso shooting.

During the president’s visit to El Paso, the couple took a picture with two-month-old Paul Gilbert Anchondo.

The baby was injured when his mother shielded him from the gunfire.

His parents, Jordan and Andre Anchondo both died in the massacre.

His family brought little Paul Gilbert back to the hospital to meet the president.

Some of his fingers were broken but the infant had already been released when the Trump’s visited El Paso.

Hospital officials say some other patients still in the hospital refused to meet the president, while others didn’t want any visitors.