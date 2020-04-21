President Trump plans to suspend immigration into U.S.

President Trump announced on Twitter that he's suspending immigration into the U.S. to protect Americans from the coronavirus, in a surprising move overnight.

President Trump says he'll sign an executive order, officials say early this week to "temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" to protect jobs and Americans from the coronavirus.

It's a surprising move since no one is sure what jobs are at risk.



Senator Kamala Harris accuses him of "shamelessly politicizing" the pandemic.



Travel was already banned from China and Europe, the northern border with Canada is closed, and migrants from the southern border are being deported.



On Monday, Nuevo Laredo mayor said the majority of their cases stem from migrants deported and housed at a local shelter, now closed.



This unexpected shutdown comes as congress tries to add $310 billion dollars for more small business loans.



Overnight, we learned the senate may take action soon. The house is scrambling to get lawmakers back to Washington to vote Thursday morning.



New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she'll vote no because it's not enough money.



As protests expand around the country Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are re-opening for business.



Only one percent of the U.S. population has been tested.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected at the White House for a face to face meeting with President Trump. They've been at odds over supplies, and how to deal with the massive amount of cases in New York.