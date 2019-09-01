President Trump speaks out about Odessa shooting

President Trump spoke about the devastating shooting in Odessa that killed seven people and 22 others.

The president credited law enforcement’s quick actions for stopping the suspect and went on to say that he will continue his tariff talks with China in September.

President Trump says, "We're looking at a lot of different things, we're looking at a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts, it's been going on for a long while, background checks. I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part as strong as you make the background checks, it would not have stopped any of it, it's a mental problem, it's a big problem."

The president also added, “We cannot allow China to rip us off anymore, as a country, we can't allow China to five hundred billion dollars a year out of our country.”