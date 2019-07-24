President of Catholic Charities tours La Frontera Shelter

The president of Catholic Charities in the U.S. is here in the Gateway City.

On Tuesday Sister Donna Markham toured the La Frontera Shelter which helps migrants in our community.

Sister Markham also gave a surprise donation of $250,000 to the shelter.

This money will help with their mission of assisting those in need with supplies, food and clothing.

Markham says regardless of the politics involved, these people are human being who are suffering and Jesus told us all to lend a helping hand to those in need.

She says the humanitarian crisis continues to be a problem at our borders and they have seen it firsthand.

She adds they are doing the best they can, but adds they still need help.

Catholic Charities have 22 agencies along the border, helping with the humanitarian crisis.